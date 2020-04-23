Building an Electric Guitar Out of LEGO

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike Clifford of Modustrial Maker built an amazing replica Gibson Les Paul out of blue, white, green and lavender LEGO. Clifford shared each step of the build thoroughly and even worked out a few issues that came up along the way.

When he was finished, Clifford did a sound test on the finished guitar that he named the “Legocaster”.