Building an Electric Guitar Out of LEGO

Mike Clifford of Modustrial Maker built an amazing replica Gibson Les Paul out of blue, white, green and lavender LEGO. Clifford shared each step of the build thoroughly and even worked out a few issues that came up along the way.
When he was finished, Clifford did a sound test on the finished guitar that he named the “Legocaster”.
I made a guitar out of LEGOs and epoxy resin, aka – the Legocaster!! I’m so excited to share this Lego epoxy guitar build. I had no idea how the Legos would hold together with the epoxy resin, but in the end, I think the guitar came out pretty sharp looking.