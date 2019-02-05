Laughing Squid

Bubbly Blaster, An Amusing Device That Turns an Upside Down Bottle of Champagne Into a Spray Gun

The aptly named Bubbly Blaster is a wonderfully amusing device that turns an upside down 750L bottle of champagne into a very tasty spray from a spray gun. The Bubbly Blaster can act as a traditional wine stopper and has optional phone cradle or video mount accessories that can help capture all the fun. The Bubbly Blaster is made from aluminum and available in a variety of different colors.

We’ve come up with a way to spray champagne that makes it even more fun and with less mess. The Bubbly Blaster attaches to any champagne bottle, turning it into a long-lasting champers cannon! The Bubbly Blaster can be used one-handed, it’s comfy to hold, as well as being very controllable and efficient. It even works as a bottle stopper when you’re not using it, preserving your champagne to be enjoyed later on.

Bubbly Blaster Instructions

Bubbly Blaster Gold

Bubbly Blaster Golds

Bubbly Blaster Silver

via The Awesomer




