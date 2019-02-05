Bubbly Blaster, An Amusing Device That Turns an Upside Down Bottle of Champagne Into a Spray Gun

The aptly named Bubbly Blaster is a wonderfully amusing device that turns an upside down 750L bottle of champagne into a very tasty spray from a spray gun. The Bubbly Blaster can act as a traditional wine stopper and has optional phone cradle or video mount accessories that can help capture all the fun. The Bubbly Blaster is made from aluminum and available in a variety of different colors.

