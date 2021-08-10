Young British Couple Live As If They Were in the 1930s

Ruth Shelley and Robert Oestmann of the West Midland town of Bilston, England are a very unique couple in that they prefer to happily live their lives as if they were in the 1930s. Shelley and Oestmann, both in their 20s, not only dress in clothing appropriate to the era but their home is decorated in the distinctive style of the time as is their car. Additionally, the couple has chosen to live without modern conveniences such as televisions, and computers, and microwave ovens, although they do have mobile phones for emergencies.

As with the Port Townsend, Washington couple who live their lives as if they were in the Victorian era, both Shelley and Oestmann are happy to live their life on their own terms within the modern world.

Robert, who sells whiskey for a living, is a keen cook who will often experiment with recipes from the 1700s onwards. Ruth, a research historian, from Bilston, West Midlands, praises their vintage lifestyle for having a beneficial impact on their relationship.