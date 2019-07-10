Beautiful Footage of a Bright Pink Albino Katydid

Insect hunter Deri Saputa captured absolutely beautiful footage of a stunning bright pink katydid who sat calmly upon his fingers. This incredible creature is very rare as this particular type of albinism only occurs once in 500 times.

(translated) What you see on the video is katydid which is very rare and very pink. Pink katydid is so rare that it occurs once in every 500 individuals. This is an excellent opportunity to find unicorns in the wild. Of course, this pink isn’t too common for the animal kingdom, This is the result of a condition called erythrism, similar to the recessive gene that afflicts albino animals.