Ringo Starr Tells Howard Stern About the Time Brian Epstein Called to Ask If He’d Like to Join The Beatles

While appearing on the Howard Stern Show on XM Radio, the legendary Ringo Starr bemusedly recalled the historic phone call from Brian Epstein, who asked him if he wanted to be the drummer for The Beatles. Surprisingly, Starr was a bit reticent at first, as he was touring with another band at the time. Eventually, however, Starr acquiesced on his terms.

And I got a phone call – would you join The Beatles? This was Wednesday and I said ‘When’ and Brian Epstein said ‘Today’. I said I can’t go today. I’m in a band here, so if it’s settled then, I’ll be there Saturday.

Starr also talked with Stern about fan mail, songwriting with The Beatles, his project with guitarist Joe Walsh and his short sabbatical from the band.