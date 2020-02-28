BrewDog Adds a Week of Paid Puppy Parental Leave to Their Already Pawesome Employee Benefit Packages

The wonderful folks at the Scottish brewery and pub chain BrewDog (previously) have added the truly pawesome worldwide perk of Paw-ternity Leave aka paid Puppy Parental Leave to their already excellent employee benefits package. This benefit is one of the first of its kind offered in the United States

Yes, having dogs in our offices makes everyone else more chilled and relaxed – but we know only too well that having a new arrival – whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both. So we are becoming the first in our industry to give our staff a working week’s leave on us to help settle a new furry family member into their home. …We are introducing Puppy Parental Leave across our company.

The culture of the company has always been incredibly dog-friendly, as indicated by the name. In fact, a beloved dog was there as the founders of BrewDog brewed their first batch.

Ever since Bracken, the original Brew Dog, first watched James and Martin mash in batch number one of Punk IPA back in 2007 dogs have been central to our way of life.

Puppy parental leave is offered alongside other very generous benefits and perks.