Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham Perform an Incredible Live Cover of ‘Love Shack’ by The B-52’s

The talented Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) performed an incredible cover of the classic hit “Love Shack” by The B-52’s during the Steps of Faith Foundation 2023 fundraising show THUNDERGONG!.

Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt team up and kick out the B-52s’ “Love Shack” at THUNDERGONG! 2023 backed by Summer Breeze. Presented by Steps of Faith and held at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater.

The annual event took place on November 11, 2023 at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, with donations going to assist amputees in need of prosthetics and other care. The fundraising show has been going on since 2017.

Since 2017, THUNDERGONG! has raised nearly $2.1 million for Steps of Faith. That’s allowed us to provide prosthetics to more than 1000 individuals This year’s pinball-themed musical throwdown was another incredible evening of rock ‘n’ roll fundraising as we achieved a new high score – $804,267 Every donation will continue to accelerate our efforts in restoring mobility and possibilities to amputees in need.

Waddingham also joined former cast member Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) in a stunning cover of the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper duet “Shallow” from the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born. Comedian Will Forte made a brief but humorous appearance.

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis covering and crushing “Shallow” at THUNDERGONG! 2023 backed by Summer Breeze and with a cameo from Will Forte.

In one of the most amusing parts of the show, a trimmer wielding Waddingham shaved off Hunt’s beard while Sudeikis sang the Justin Bieber song “Love Yourself”. The discarded hair was then put up for auction.

Jason Sudeikis offers some musical words of encouragement to Brendan “Coach Beard” Hunt with Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” at THUNDERGONG! 2023, backed by Summer Breeze and with a (beard) stylin’ cameo from Hannah Waddingham.