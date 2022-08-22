‘Breaking Bad’ Reimagined as a Pixar Animated Film

Video editor Andrew Chaushesku, who previously reimagined Better Call Saul as a Disney/Pixar animated film, again quite cleverly gave the same treatment to a trailer for Breaking Bad. With this, Chaushesku took some of the most pivotal scenes from the now-iconic series and gave them Pixar’s signature soft rounded edge while also staying true to the show’s enigmatic theme.

What if Breaking Bad series was a Pixar project…

Here’s the trailer for the first season of the now-iconic show from which a number of scenes were used.