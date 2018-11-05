Laughing Squid

An Insightful List of Several ‘Breaking Bad’ Characters Presented in an Ascending Level of Wickedness

As part of their ongoing series of deconstructing the rich symbolism and character development within the sublime AMC series Breaking Bad, Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of ScreenPrism offer a really insightful list of characters, rates them in terms of their overall wickedness and presents them in ascending order.

Walt Jr. starts the list as low level evil and Jesse Pinkman unsurprising is last on this list. The remaining characters who broke really bad such as Hector Salamanca, Tuco Salamanca, Gus Fring, Lydia Rodarte-Quayle and of course, Walter White will be rated along the same lines in a separate video.

When people think of the title ‘Breaking Bad’ they think of it purely as a description of Walter White’s transformation into the evil Heisenberg but if we look closer we realize that Walt isn’t the only one this title relates to.The motley crew of characters around Walt also break bad to some degree in one way or another. … Strikingly almost all of the featured characters on the show offer a mirror of Walt’s journey in some way whether they embody a form of evil he adopts along the way.



