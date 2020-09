Brazilian postal worker Angelo Cristiano Da Silva Antunes loves posing for selfies with the neighborhood cats and dogs who live along his daily route. Antunes, who is an advocate for homeless and abandoned animals, is more than happy to be greeted by these friendly neighbors.

(translated) When you work with Love and professionalism everything gets better, and you can still be in front of the creatures that you most “Love”, this is what gives “smile” printed on both parts.

via DeMilked