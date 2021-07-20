Little Boy Slowly ‘Slides’ Himself Down an Obstacle Course Ramp That He Mistook for a Playground Slide

We're at an obstacle course. Nephew thought this was a slide. The "yay!" after a painfully slow, *30-second* slide killed me. pic.twitter.com/DSNqPYbrw1 — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) July 18, 2021

While at an obstacle course, the nephew of Chicago journalist Kelly Bauer mistakenly identified a ramp for a playground slide and proceeded to seat himself at the top and use the force of gravity to pull him to the bottom. Being that the textured ramp was nowhere near as slippery as a metal slide, the downward movement took an enormous amount of time. Despite his honest mistake, the little boy enjoyed it nonetheless.

via Digg