Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Little Boy Slowly ‘Slides’ Himself Down an Obstacle Course Ramp That He Mistook for a Playground Slide

by on

While at an obstacle course, the nephew of Chicago journalist Kelly Bauer mistakenly identified a ramp for a playground slide and proceeded to seat himself at the top and use the force of gravity to pull him to the bottom. Being that the textured ramp was nowhere near as slippery as a metal slide, the downward movement took an enormous amount of time. Despite his honest mistake, the little boy enjoyed it nonetheless.

via Digg



Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting




Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved