When a particularly scary block of thunderstorms hit the New York City metropolitan area on May 15, 2018, a two year old boy in the eastern Long Island town of Aquebogue sat under the table with the family’s nervously panting bulldog and comforted the frightened animal. The boy continually reassured the dog, holding him and telling him that it was all going to be okay.

My 2-year-old comforting my Bulldog as a nasty line of severe thunderstorms rolled in