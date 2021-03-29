Stretch, A Versatile Boston Dynamics Gripping Arm Robot That Can Assist in Warehouse Environments

Stretch by Boston Dynamics (previously) is a single arm mobile robot designed to assist with specific warehouse jobs that require repetitive motion. Spot’s strong sensor grips can lift boxes, unload pallets, carry equipment, and even help out a fellow robot when necessary.

Stretch is a versatile mobile robot for case handling, designed for easy deployment in existing warehouses. Unload trucks and build pallets faster by sending the robot to the work, eliminating the need for new fixed infrastructure.