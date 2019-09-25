Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Has Officially Launched

Since 2015, we’ve been periodically writing about Spot, a nimble four-legged robot by Boston Dynamics (previously) that can accomplish an amazing variety of tasks, including the occasional twerk.

Now Boston Dynamics is making Spot available for purchase with options for customization. To advertise this fact, the company has put together an impressive promo video that shows the robot seamlessly transitioning from one challenging task to another with ease, until another Spot takes over.

A nimble robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with unprecedented ease, yet is small enough to use indoors. Built to be a rugged and customizable platform, Spot autonomously accomplishes your industrial sensing and remote operation needs.

Not to be outdone by Spot, Boston Dynamics’s Atlas bipedal humanoid robot decided to show off more of its excellent parkour skills.