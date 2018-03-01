Laughing Squid

A Determined Border Collie Inexplicably Rolls a Giant Snowball Across His Backyard

by

A very determined border collie inexplicably decided to roll a giant snowball across the backyard. Being there was still snow on the ground, the ball got bigger as he rolled it and the tenacious little dog had to take a number of breaks to catch his breath. According to his human, this behavior came out of nowhere.

No idea how he even started making it honestly, unless he found a random snowball out of nowhere and just went with that, he ran out of snow so my sister had to move it to the other side of the garden so he could continue making it.

Snowball rolling dog

