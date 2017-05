In 2013, EarthDirect created a colorful and informative animation that shows the border changes of American territories, states and counties, noting their specific development during noteworthy times.

Animated map of the contiguous 48 States showing every country boundary change from 1629 onwards, and State border changes from 1784. Year and Month are shown in the top right hand corner.

That same year, EarthDirect created a similar timeline regarding Australian states.

via Max Galka