Sacha Baron Cohen Returns As Borat to Poke Fun at U2 During the 45th Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony

During the 45th Kennedy Center Honors event, the wonderfully irreverent comedian Sacha Baron Cohen returned as his Kazakhstani alter ego, Borat, and poked fun at several questionable current events and poked fun of the band U2 (one of the night’s honorees).

But the reason I’m here is to make congratulations to Irish rock and roll band by the name of “me too”. I have a message for you from my Premiere, it is hot off the fax…”Please remove your wretched album from my new iPhone 6. Your band fight oppression around the world. Stop it. Do not come to Kazakhstan with your goody two shoes meddling or you will be placed on a new stretching machine and your bodies will move in mysterious ways”.

As with every year, the event honored several artists and performers for a job well done.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has selected the 45th Honorees for lifetime artistic achievements: acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.