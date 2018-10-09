Students Play a Knee Slapping Cover of the Classic Journey Song ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ on Boomwhackers

HarvardTHUD, a group of percussively talented undergraduate students in Cambridge, Massachusetts, performed a truly respectable, knee slapping cover of the classic Journey song “Don’t Stop Believing” on interchangeable Boomwhackers.

We’re a student-run organization at Harvard College that likes to get together on Monday evenings and hit things. We play everything with percussive potential: drum set battles, arrangements of pop and classical music, original pieces on found instruments like plastic cups and chalkboards, drumming on buckets, and more.