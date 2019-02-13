Laughing Squid

An Acoustic Guitar Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Plucked One Note at a Time With a Pair of Chopsticks

With the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic in 2018, performers everywhere have been finding unique ways to cover the titular song. Musician Ralph Jay Triumfo hilariously covers the entire song by plucking one note at a time with a pair of chopsticks. He then cut all the chopstick plucking videos together to complete the song. It was a labor of love for Triumfo.

This is the most difficult and most time consuming video I’ve ever made! woooh!

Triumfo is actually an incredibly talented guitarist who covers popular and classic songs (using more traditional playing styles).

