‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Six-String Fretless Bass

Talented musician Charles Berthoud played a beautifully harmonic instrumental cover of the iconic Queen ballad “Bohemian Rhapsody” on a sleek six-string fretless bass. Like previous fretless covers, the melodic tone of the instrument is so smooth that it sounds more like an orchestral string instrument than a bass guitar. This song is one of Berthoud’s favorites.

This song plays in my head almost every day