Eric Bugenhagen, who is both a very disciplined bodybuilder and talented guitar player, decided to combine his two favorite things into one by performing a serious solo shred on his brand new Flying V guitar while simultaneously doing a lunge with 345 pounds of weight piled on top.

345 lb lunge to the trooper…a true mind, muscle, metal connection.

via Geekologie