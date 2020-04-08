Ohio Bodybuilder Carves a Full ‘Lumber Jacked Gym’ Out of Trees While His Regular Gym Is Closed

When his gym temporarily closed, bodybuilder Zachary Skidmore decided to take his fitness into his own hands. The Jackson, Ohio man grabbed a chainsaw and carved out a custom “lumber jacked” gym into the small group of trees near his home. While it appears primitive, Skidmore’s designs are very clever and showcase his vast knowledge of what really goes into building an outdoor gym.

So my gym closed. So I grabbed a chainsaw and went to work. I built what I’m calling “Lumber Jacked Gym” in around 60 hours over the span of 2 weeks. I managed to satisfy my hunger to work out.

via WAVY

