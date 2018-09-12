BMW Builds the World’s First Completely Autonomous Self-Propelled Motorcycle to Study Safety Technology

The legendary motorcycle creator BMW Motorrad announced that they converted a prototype of their gorgeous R 1200 GS dual sport into a self-proppeled motorcycle that can operate completely autonomously. The idea behind creating this ConnectedRide technology is not to encourage riderless trips around town, but rather to use the technology as a means of further studying motorcycle safety through technology.

To enable us to further develop vehicle dynamics control systems, we conduct intensive research with the aid of prototypes and measure and collect data. The self-propelled motorcycle is one such prototype – but we are not forcing autonomous driving as such. The aim is to integrate dynamic control programs into the motorcycle that can show you the best and safest driving line around an obstacle at an early stage

Consider the development of a furthered corresponding control system, where prototypes like these are really helpful. The responsibility in riding still belongs to you, but innovations like these could lead to an even more outstanding riding experience. And isn't it fun to watch? pic.twitter.com/RCr4VdLlEx — BMW Motorrad (@BMWMotorrad) September 11, 2018

via CNET Roadshow