Blue Planet II, A Prequel to the Acclaimed BBC Documentary Series Narrated by David Attenborough

The BBC has released a gorgeous sneak peak for Blue Planet II, a sequel to their critically acclaimed sea life documentary series The Blue Planet. The series will feature beautifully shot footage and images of the deep blue seas and aquatic life from around the earth and will be narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Attenborough and set to an exclusive track developed by Hans Zimmer and Radiohead. The prequel features an array of some of the most awe-inspiring shots and highlights from the new series, as well as several exclusive scenes that will not feature in any of the seven episodes which are set for UK broadcast on BBC One later this year.

We go behind the scenes to get an exclusive interview with Radiohead and Hans Zimmer as they discuss their Blue Planet II collaboration (ocean) bloom.

BBC Earth’s Maddie Moate caught up with celebrities, including the legendary narrator himself, on the “blue carpet” at the London premiere of the series.