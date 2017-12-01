Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Blockchain Expert Explains the Concept to Five People of Varying Ages and Levels of Understanding

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Bettina Warburg of Animal Ventures partnered with Wired to sit down to explain/discuss the concept of blockchain, the primary technology behind Bitcoin, with people at five different ages and at five different levels of understanding, ranging from a little girl who quickly grasped the idea of trade all the way to a man with significant insight into the technology.

Blockchain, the key technology behind Bitcoin, is a new network that helps decentralize trade, and allows for more peer-to-peer transactions. WIRED challenged political scientist and blockchain researcher Bettina Warburg to explain blockchain technology to 5 different people; a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student, and an expert.

In 2016, Warburg gave a TED Talk about transforming the economy with blockchain technology

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy