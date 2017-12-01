Blockchain Expert Explains the Concept to Five People of Varying Ages and Levels of Understanding

Bettina Warburg of Animal Ventures partnered with Wired to sit down to explain/discuss the concept of blockchain, the primary technology behind Bitcoin, with people at five different ages and at five different levels of understanding, ranging from a little girl who quickly grasped the idea of trade all the way to a man with significant insight into the technology.

Blockchain, the key technology behind Bitcoin, is a new network that helps decentralize trade, and allows for more peer-to-peer transactions. WIRED challenged political scientist and blockchain researcher Bettina Warburg to explain blockchain technology to 5 different people; a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student, and an expert.

Really enjoyed working with @WIRED. Look forward to the next opportunity to educate the broader community about #blockchain! Here's a good recap: https://t.co/wP101sZQon — Bettina Warburg (@BWarburg) November 30, 2017

In 2016, Warburg gave a TED Talk about transforming the economy with blockchain technology