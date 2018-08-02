Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Lonely Guarded Blind Bison Finds a Best Friend in a Young Jersey Cow at an Oregon Sanctuary

by at on

For three years, a blind bison named Helen was at the Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary in Scio, Oregon without making a single friend. The guarded bovine was nervous around other animals and while she was living in a safe environment, it looked like Helen was doomed to a lone existence. In February 2017, however, a jersey calf named Oliver was born and as soon as he was old enough to start exploring the farm around him, he did the impossible and made friends with Helen. Since that time, the two have become absolutely inseparable from one another. Additionally, Oliver given Helen the confidence to make other friends at the sanctuary.

Wherever Helen is, Oliver is always sure to be close by. It’s so cool to see Oliver make friends and enjoy his life.

via Homer the Blind Cat



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP