A Lonely Guarded Blind Bison Finds a Best Friend in a Young Jersey Cow at an Oregon Sanctuary

For three years, a blind bison named Helen was at the Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary in Scio, Oregon without making a single friend. The guarded bovine was nervous around other animals and while she was living in a safe environment, it looked like Helen was doomed to a lone existence. In February 2017, however, a jersey calf named Oliver was born and as soon as he was old enough to start exploring the farm around him, he did the impossible and made friends with Helen. Since that time, the two have become absolutely inseparable from one another. Additionally, Oliver given Helen the confidence to make other friends at the sanctuary.

Wherever Helen is, Oliver is always sure to be close by. It’s so cool to see Oliver make friends and enjoy his life.