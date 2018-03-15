How the Oscar Winning Futuristic Los Angeles Landscape Was Created for ‘Blade Runner 2049’

On the back of last night’s #BestVFX #Oscars win, here’s an exclusive look at our #BladeRunner2049 Environments Reel that picked up the #VESAward earlier this year. Enjoy these never-before-seen breakdowns! And massive congrats to the whole Blade Runner team for the #Oscar and #EEBAFTA wins!

Double Negative , the British production house that created the VFX Oscar-winning futuristic Los Angeles landscape of the Denis Villeneuve film Blade Runner 2049 , provided an amazing narrated behind-the-scenes look at how this distinct environment came together so beautifully, including a full breakdown of the process that won such acclaim

