BlacKkKlansman, New Spike Lee Film Tells the Story of a Black Cop Who Infiltrated the KKK in the 1970s

In 1972 Ron Stallworth became the first black police officer in the Colorado Springs Police Department. During his tenure, Stallworth very cleverly infiltrated a fledgling branch of the KKK by calling a number in a newspaper ad. He also recruited and convinced a reluctant Flip Zimmerman, a more seasoned detective, to go undercover for in person meetings. The upcoming Spike Lee/Jordan Peele film BLACKkKLANSMAN, based on Stallworth’s book Black Klansman, tells Stallworth’s story in a way that tackles both past and present issues of discrimination head-on. Heading up the cast is former UFL football player (and son of Denzel) John David Washington as Stallworth, Adam Driver as Zimmerman, Corey Hawkins as Stokely Carmichael, Laura Harrier as Patrice Dumas and Topher Grace as KKK Grand Wizard David Duke.

Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman into the undercover investigation of a lifetime.

The film is set to premiere in theaters on August 10, 2018.

A post shared by BlacKkKlansman (@blackkklansman) on

BlacKkKlansman was met with standing ovations at the Cannes Festival.

The film was also given the rare rating 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. .


