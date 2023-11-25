Black Sabbath Performing ‘War Pigs’ Live in 1970

Black Sabbath brilliantly performed their groundbreaking song “War Pigs” live at L’Olympia in Paris on December 20, 1970. Ozzy Osbourne belted out the lyrics and swung his long hair while guitarist Tony Iommi calmly shredded his now-iconic melody. A largely unseen Geezer Butler on bass kept time with drummer Bill Ward as he thumped out the beat with upside down drumsticks. A concert for the ages, for sure.

