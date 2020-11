When she was 11-years old in 1976, the incredibly talented Björk sang the Tina Charles song “I Love to Love” for a school recital. This was her first recorded song. The teachers were so impressed with her voice, that they sent the recording to the national radio station where it received a great deal of play. This simple, yet incredible performance was the start of her incredibly successful career.

This is the first recorded song of Bjork. Just lovely.

via Nag on the Lake