Funny Compilations of Birds With Arms Doing Very Human Things



Quantastic put together a funny compilation of LeopARTnik‘s clever doodles where he draws arms on birds doing some very human things. This includes a mail delivering owl wearing a DHL cap, rioting turkeys with weapons, a sword-wielding parrot, Mariachi geese,and a clumsy duck.

Life is better with doodles, and LeopARTnik knows that. With a playful and unique approach, the artist breathes life into simple creatures, particularly birds, turning them into performers on his videos.

Quantastic Relased a 2nd Compilation of Bird With Arms

Here at Quantastic we know how much you loved our first series of Birds with Arms, so releasing part two was a must.

The Artist Also Released His Own Compilations