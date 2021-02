Artist LeopARTnik, who creates animations to cause smiles, laughter, and happiness, quite amusingly drew arms onto a pair of black-capped lories. These colorful parrots were also each given a badass guitar to shred tasty licks while banging their respective heads to a heavy metal beat.

Blackheads, black eyeliner… they are ready to give you a concert.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk