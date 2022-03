Bird Chases Paper Airplane Thrown From the Terrace of a 33rd Floor Penthouse in Miami

Paul Chareth, the founder of real estate company Flylisted, wanted to see what it was like to throw a paper airplane off the terrace of a 33rd floor penthouse apartment in Miami. Unfortunately, the paper aircraft didn’t make it very far due to the updraft at such a height. An enterprising bird even tried to catch the slow-moving paper plane.

The bird didn’t stop Chareth from trying again, several times. Afterward, Chareth and his friends fished the paper out of the water.

via Digg