Biodiversity Heritage Library Makes 150,000 Animal and Botanical Illustrations Available to Download For Free

The Biodiversity Heritage Library (BHL) is a veritable storehouse of natural history documentation that provides open access to its digital library, which includes over 150,000 animal and botanical illustrations that can be downloaded for free. The mission of the BHL is to make its gathered documentation openly available to the public as a tool for biodiversity education.

The BHL portal provides free access to hundreds of thousands of volumes, comprising over 57 million pages, from the 15th-21st centuries. In addition to public domain content, BHL works with rights holders to obtain permission to make in-copyright materials openly available under Creative Commons licenses.

These images are available for download through their site, Flickr and Instagram.

via Colossal