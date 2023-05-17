Billie Joe Armstrong Surprises Cover Band Playing in a Bar by Joining Them Onstage to Sing ‘Basket Case’

While in London, famous Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong popped into Slim Jim’s Liquor Store. He noticed that the band, Borderline Toxic, started playing the song “Basket Case”, one of Green Day’s earliest hits. To the band’s and the audience’s amazement, Armstrong joined them onstage for a surprise performance with him singing the song.

When you walk into a pub and the cover band starts playing your song

The band was absolutely thrilled.

The moment your band gets joined on stage by your childhood idol to sing their own song with you… in your favourite dive bar!!