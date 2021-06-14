Bill Murray Leads a Full Capacity Wrigley Field Crowd in a Rousing Rendition of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’

Actor, Chicago native, and devoted Cubs fan Bill Murray led the crowd at Wrigley Field in a rousing rendition of the classic baseball song “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the 7th inning stretch of the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on June 11, 2021.

This was the first time that the stadium was at full capacity since before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down professional sports to live audiences for more than a year. During the early part of the game, the Cubs were down 5-1, by the 7th inning the score was tied but after the sing-along, the Cubs wound up winning the game 8-5.

Murray has often performed this song for his home team and sometimes in different iterations.