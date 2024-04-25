Musician Luca Stricagnoli Explains His Unique Custom Triple Neck Reverse Slide Guitar

While performing live in Bend, Oregon, the incredibly talented musician Luca Stricagnoli demonstrated how his unique custom Davide Serracini-designed, triple-neck, reverse slide acoustic guitar works. He showed how each string on the instrument is played and how he uses them to create rich, multi-layered sounds. Stricagnoli also explained that he loves the flexibility he has with this guitar as it is different than anything he’s ever played.

Being different, this guitar allows me to play things in a way that cannot be done on a normal guitar, no matter how good you are. To make an example, on this instrument you can tap notes on the reversed neck while playing kick and snare using the same arm (thanks to the proximity of the reversed frets and the guitar body). You cannot do this on other instruments, so it’s not a guitar just to show off.