Howling Beagle Scares Away Approaching Alligator

A howling beagle named Pinto scared off an an alligator that was approaching the screen door of his artist human Natalia‘s home in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, near Tampa. The creeping reptile, who had been to the house once before, seemed very determined to get inside, but Pinto’s loud baying scared the gator back to the community lake.

This was the second day in a row seeing the alligator coming to our backyard.

Natalia gave the alligator the name Ricardo during the first visit, and it seems to have stuck.

@nataliarojasart

This was the first day we saw it. I have been calling him Ricardo but it needs a better name. Suggestions? For those worried about Pinto and my kids. They are never left outside alone. #alligator #alligatorsoftiktok #floridaalligator #floridaalligators #florida #floridathings

? original sound – Natalia Rojas Art
@nataliarojasart

