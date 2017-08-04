Why the Big Dipper Has Remained Unchanged to the Human Eye Throughout Time

The American Museum of Natural History examines the reason why the physical sight of the Big Dipper, the seven brightest stars of the Ursa Major constellation, remains unchanged to the human eye throughout many years past and will continue to remain unchanged to the human eye for many years to come.

Stars aren’t still–they move through space. Our Sun and the seven stars that form the Big Dipper in the constellation Ursa Major all orbit the center of the Milky Way at different speeds. So why do today’s constellations closely resemble those depicted by ancient astronomers? Find out why they, like us, saw just a snapshot of cosmic time.