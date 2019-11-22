Laughing Squid

Bicyclist Captures Thrilling GoPro Footage While Riding Through a Foggy Vancouver Island Forest

Professional cyclist Mark Matthews strapped on his GoPro and took a two-wheeled trip into the woods on Vancouver Island during a very foggy day. While leaves had already fallen off of the trees, the ground was covered in lush greenery, which really popped against the dreamy visual of the fog.

Mark Matthews goes flying down a foggy forest line on Vancouver Island.

This was neither the first or last time Matthews has done this. Here are some other trips he’s taken through the forest.

via The Awesomer

