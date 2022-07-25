Engineer Creates a Bicycle With the Front Wheel Split Into Thirds and the Rear Wheel Split in Half

The Q engineer Sergii Gordieiev, who enjoys experimenting with the physics of bikes and previously split his rear wheel in two, decided to go further in his math experiments by calculating that three thirds make a whole and applied that formula to the front wheels and used the previous halves as the rear wheel of his bicycle.

Crazy bicycle math experiments. Will such formula work for bicycle 0.5 + 0.5 = 0.33 + 0.33 + 0.33 ? Let’s find out.

Unfortunately, the ride was a bit bumpy, so he returned the front wheel to its original whole and kept the newer “thirds”.