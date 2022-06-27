Engineer Splits the Rear Wheel of His Bicycle in Half in Order To Show How Two Halves Make a Whole

The Q engineer Sergii Gordieiev, who enjoys experimenting with the physics of bikes, split the rear wheel of his bicycle in half and rode it to demonstrate how two halves make a whole.

This is how regular math looks: 0.5+0.5=1 so, in bikematics it sould works as well.

Gordieiev amusingly acted out his reason for splitting the wheel in two and then went about making it all fully functional for everyday use.

I bet you have never seen anything like this and yes, it’s fully working bicycle you can ride every day