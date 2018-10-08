‘Better Call Saul’ Writers Share How They Created the Con to Get Charges Dropped Against Jimmy’s Sidekick

In an amusing behind the scenes interview, the writers behind the sublime Vince Gilligan series Better Call Saul shared exactly how they crafted the con that would get the charges against Jimmy‘s sidekick and bodyguard Huell Babineaux dropped. In order to do this, they had to creatively find a way to make the con amazing but believable, like a letter-writing campaign. One of the writers stated the episode was directly inspired by the classic film Miracle on 34th Street.

You know, we came up with so many different ideas, but I think the thing that got me excited was just the idea of an ocean of letters. A ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ kind of scene. …We came up with the idea of this letter writing campaign and the idea of Jimmy having to travel all the way to Louisiana to get the right postmark on these letters.