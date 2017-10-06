Laughing Squid

Senator Bernie Sanders and Comedian Larry David Hilariously Find Out That They Are Cousins

Comedian Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld has been known to do a pretty amazing impression of Senator Bernie Sanders for Saturday Night Live, particularly during the 2016 election season. As it turned it was less about impression and more about genetics, as was revealed in the fourth season premiere of the PBS show Finding Your Roots. After it was revealed separately to both men that they were cousins, both David and Sanders were stunned and then heartily laughed at the amazing coincidence of the whole thing.

Yes, it’s true. Watch U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Larry David find out they are related


