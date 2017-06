A post shared by @bmd.san on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

A beautiful but stubborn Bernese Mountain Dog (bmd.san) made it very clear to his persistent human that he had no desire to become friends with the new hamster in the house, literally turning his nose up in complete disinterest. The dog’s apathy didn’t last long however. Just two weeks later, the hamster showed up again and became the most interesting thing in the room.

A post shared by @bmd.san on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

via Digg