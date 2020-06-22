Ben Folds Debuts a Painfully Honest Song About the Absolute Mess the Year 2020 Has Been So Far

On the 12th episode of the Saturday Apartment Requests show, host and talented musician Ben Folds debuted an original song that offers an honest look at the absolute mess that 2020 has brought to the world. While the song notes that we’re almost halfway done, it’s important to note that there are still six long months left for the year to do much more damage.

New Year’s Eve, don’t it seem like decades ago?

Back in 2019, back when life was slow

Now it’s June, now we’re halfway done

Hey, 2020 are we having fun?

How many years will we try to cram into one?

We thought we’d be living 1918 again

But we messed that up so bad

God had to toss 1930 in

As the sun rose on 1968 this morning

A toilet tweet turned back the clock to the Civil War

How many years will we cram into one?

Boy oh boy, how much can she take?

Boy, hope you enjoy your beautiful tax break

We’re not reliving history, just the parts that sucked

Hey, 2020 what the actual fuck?

Pray we get through, but don’t hold your breath

There’s plenty more to wreck we’ve got six months left

How many

How many years

How many years will we try to cram into one?

How many years will we try to cram into one?