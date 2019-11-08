Friendly Beluga Whale Plays Fetch With Crew of a South African Ship Using a 2019 Rugby World Cup Ball

While traversing frigid waters, the passengers and crew of a South African Gemini ship were surprised to find a friendly Beluga whale swimming up to their craft. The whale seemed very eager to play, so several of the rugby fans onboard took turns tossing a 2019 Rugby World Cup ball into the ocean. The boisterous aquatic mammal repeatedly chased after the ball and brought it back to the the ship in a really wonderful ad hoc game of fetch. This was particularly appropriate as the South African Springboks had just won first place in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Beluga Whale celebrating the Springboks victory somewhere …Spot the Cape Town build Gemini Craft and the South African accents!?