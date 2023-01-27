Groundbreaking Innovations Attributed to Beer

Tom Blank of Weird History Food compiled an effervescent list of groundbreaking innovations that can be originally attributed to beer. This includes bottling, pasteurization, refrigeration, thermodynamics (pioneered by a brewery owner), pH measurement, the T-test, and carbonation.

As summed up by Homer Simpson, the most important philosopher of the 20th century: Beer is the cause of and solution to all of life’s problems. The amber liquid deserves a fair share of the credit for a lot of major changes and advances throughout humanity’s history.

Blank also mentions how Karl Marx and Frederich Engles brewed up the idea of Communism over many beers.

Ever heard of this thing called Communism? that’s right the philosophical doctrine that’s had a huge impact on the world for over a century might never have come about if it weren’t for a legendary beer drinking session between two friends, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels…

There’s some food for thought.