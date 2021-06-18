Beautiful Bee Themed Honeycomb Jewelry That Gives the Illusion of Honey Dripping From the Bottom

Jewelry artist Stephanie of Charming Little Fox creates beautiful bee-themed necklaces and earrings in a geometric honeycomb design. To further add to the theme, she uses amber and resin to create the illusion of honey dripping out from the bottom of the comb. Saving the bees is important to Stephanie and a portion of the profits from this line will go to her local beekeepers.

I am officially keeping track of my honey jewelry sales now, and will be donating 10% of my sales to my local Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association!

via My Modern Met