Because of You, An Anti-Bullying Campaign Focusing on Positive Things That Individuals Can Do for Others

Because of You is a wonderful multimedia campaign by the Ad Council that combats the threat of bullying with positive messages to encourage teenagers to use compassion, self-reflection, and mindfulness when interacting with other people.

These messages come in the forms of heartfelt videos of teens sharing their own experiences, clever posts on social media with colorful graphics conveying encouraging thoughts and even some wonderful pop culture references that speak to the heart of being kind to one another.

Everything you say and do has an impact on those around you. Because of you, people can feel empowered and loved, but also insecure and hurt. Even the smallest words and actions, whether online or in person, can have a big effect. Before you say or do something, think about how you might make others feel. …Because of You is a movement that encourages teens to reflect on the power of their words and actions and consider how they are affecting others. By encouraging self-reflection and focusing on specific actions, our goal is to inspire this generation to create a more empathetic and inclusive culture around them.

We’re putting a positive spin on yearbook superlatives to show how our actions can impact others. Make sure you're following our Instagram account @BecauseOfYou! #HonestYearbookSweepstakes. Rules here: https://t.co/EalmfMnRAV pic.twitter.com/34hkC8stYt — Because Of You (@becauseofyou) May 6, 2019

The campaign also offers educational resources for parents and teachers along with resources for teens who want to help others.